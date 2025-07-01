Hindi

Prime Video announces final season of 'Four More Shots Please!'

MUMBAI: Prime Video has announced the fourth and final season of its International Emmy-nominated series Four More Shots Please!.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the final season is described as a “joyful celebration of identity, independence and unbreakable friendship”.

The series also stars Lisa Ray, Prateik Smita Patil, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee and Milind Soman.
“This time, Damini, Anjana, Siddhi and Umang are going to discover that they can be their own number ones, because joy is not a privilege, it's a way of life,” Prime Video said in a statement.

The concluding season will also introduce new cast members and feature the show’s signature “girls’ trips”, bringing fresh chemistry and chaos into the mix.

Written by Devika Bhagat with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, the season is co-directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani, and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications.

