Prime Video announces final season of 'Four More Shots Please!'

MUMBAI: Prime Video has announced the fourth and final season of its International Emmy-nominated series Four More Shots Please!.

The popular show’s central cast Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo will return for one last chapter, which is set to premiere soon on the platform, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the final season is described as a “joyful celebration of identity, independence and unbreakable friendship”.