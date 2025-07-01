Vaani Kapoor and Surveen Chawla’s thriller series Mandala Murders gets release date

Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla and Shriya Pilgaonkar starrer thriller series Mandala Murders has gotten a release date. The YRF Entertainment show, directed by Gopi Puthran (of Mardaani series fame) and Manan Rawat, will premiere on Netflix on July 25.
Netflix India took to social media on Monday to share a new poster of the series and make the announcement. “Har vardaan mein ek shraap chhupa hai, mol chukane ka waqt jald aane wala hai (Every blessing hides a curse, payback time is incoming) Watch Mandala Murders, out 25 July, only on Netflix.”
The show also features Raghubir Yadav and Gullak fame Vaibhaj Raj Gupta and Jameel Khan.
As per the official synopsis shared by the makers the show is about “A string of strange murders which draws detectives Rea Thomas (Vaani Kapoor) and Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) into a web of secrets as intricate as a mandala, revealing layers they never expected.”
“As they decode mysterious symbols and hidden motives, they confront a secret society that has dangerously blurred the line between faith and madness,” it added.
Previously, a teaser of the show was also released.