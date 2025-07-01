Vaani Kapoor and Surveen Chawla’s thriller series Mandala Murders gets release date

Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla and Shriya Pilgaonkar starrer thriller series Mandala Murders has gotten a release date. The YRF Entertainment show, directed by Gopi Puthran (of Mardaani series fame) and Manan Rawat, will premiere on Netflix on July 25.

Netflix India took to social media on Monday to share a new poster of the series and make the announcement. “Har vardaan mein ek shraap chhupa hai, mol chukane ka waqt jald aane wala hai (Every blessing hides a curse, payback time is incoming) Watch Mandala Murders, out 25 July, only on Netflix.”