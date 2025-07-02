Dhanush-Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein wraps filming

Tere Ishk Mein, as per the makers, is set in the world of Raanjhanaa. AR Rahman, who also worked on Raanjhanaa, is composing the music for Tere Ishk Mein.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was last seen in Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa, along with Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna. His fourth directorial, Idly Kadai, which he has also acted in and produced, will release later this year. The actor recently announced that he will headline the biopic of scientist and former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam's biopic directed by Om Raut. He also has an untitled film with his Karnan collaborator Mari Selvaraj, in addition to his long-awaited sequel to Vetrimaaran's Vada Chennai.