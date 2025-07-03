Abhishek Bachchan: I was in my mother’s womb during the premiere of Sholay

Abhishek also delves into the process of working with child actors. “There is no difference between them and adult actors anymore,” he says. “When I first started, the young actors had to be handled. Now, they come fully prepared. There isn’t much difference between them and experienced actors.”

Daivik Baghela, a child actor who has previously worked in Bhopal’s theatrical circuit, plays the ever-positive Ballu in Kaalidhar Laapata, teaching a thing or two about life and living to Abhishek’s character in the film. “I have realised that when you work with children, there is more you learn from them than teaching them,” says Madhumita. “I remember we were rehearsing this intense scene with him. Usually, he is very enthusiastic, but at that time, he went completely quiet. I tried to engage in a conversation, but nothing. Later, I took him out for lunch, and there he opened up and told me that the scene reminded him of somebody he had lost. The thing with children is that you have to understand them, rather than teaching them your ways.”