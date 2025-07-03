Disha Patani to feature in Vishal Bhardwaj's next movie

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Disha Patani, known for "Kalki 2898 AD", "Radhe" and "Baaghi 2", will have a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film with Shahid Kapoor.

Bhardwaj, known for films such as "Maqbool", "Kaminey" and "Omkara", confirmed Patani's role in the film with an Instagram post on Wednesday evening.

The 59-year-old filmmaker shared a picture alongside the actor.

The caption read, "Excited to have the stunning @dishapatani join us for a dazzling cameo specially written for her, opposite @shahidkapoor. @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala."

Patani re-shared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Can't wait sir."

The upcoming film also reunites Kapoor with Bhardwaj for the fourth time, following their collaborations on "Kaminey" (2009), "Haider" (2014), and "Rangoon" (2017).

Bhardwaj's film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

Patani will next star in "Welcome to the Jungle", the third installment of the "Welcome" franchise.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Suneil Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez.