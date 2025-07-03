First look of ‘Ramayana’ unveiled: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita

NEW DELHI: The makers of "Ramayana", billed as an ambitious cinematic event, on Thursday unveiled the first glimpse of the upcoming mythological epic, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is a two-part live-action saga set 5,000 years ago and rooted in one of Indian mythology’s most enduring epics, a press release said.

"Ramayana" features Ranbir as Lord Rama, "KGF" star Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita as Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman.

Tiwari said he hopes “Ramayana” evokes pride in the hearts of every Indian.

“For me, the most important aspect is the emotions and the pride of the great culture heritage that we have in our country. If we can evoke that and show it to the whole world I think that would be an achievement,” the director said at the teaser launch of the movie.

Malhotra said they are leaving no stone unturned to make “Ramayana” in the best possible way.

“It has been a very, very long dream that we have been collaborating to put our hearts, soul and life into this so that we can do justice to this epic. My only aspiration is with pride how we take our greatest culture, our greatest part of our history and share it with the world.