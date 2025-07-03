I'm well-rested, have more clarity now: Vikrant Massey on returning to films after break

MUMBAI: Actor Vikrant Massey is back after a break and says he has more clarity about what he wants to do in life -- both personal and professional -- going forward.

The '12th Fail' star had last year announced a hiatus from acting to focus on his family and health.

The break, he said, should not be misinterpreted as his retirement. "My break is over. I took it for six months. I've far more clarity in everything, not just in my profession but in my personal life as well. Acting is a very important part of my life, but there are other aspects of my life which are equally important. There's this form of clarity," Massey told PTI in an interview.

During his time off, the actor said he spent time with his one-year-old son, Vardaan.