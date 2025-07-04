Arijit Singh becomes most followed musician on Spotify, beating Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran

NEW DELHI: Indian playback sensation Arijit Singh has surpassed global pop icons Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to become the most followed artist on music streaming platform Spotify, boasting a staggering 151 million followers.

According to data released this week by analytics websites Chartmasters and Volt.fm, American singer Taylor Swift ranks second with 139.6 million followers, while British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran follows in third place with 121 million. Sheeran recently released “Sapphire,” a track inspired by India.

Billie Eilish, with 114 million followers, is fourth on the list, followed by The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) with 107.3 million. The remainder of the top ten includes Ariana Grande (105.9 million), Eminem (101.7 million), Drake (99.7 million), Bad Bunny (97.3 million), and Justin Bieber (83.1 million).