Amitabh Bachchan applauds Abhishek’s performance in 'Kaalidhar Laapata'

NEW DELHI: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has praised son Abhishek Bachchan for his heartfelt performance in the drama film Kaalidhar Laapata, which premiered on ZEE5 on Friday.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Amitabh expressed his joy over the overwhelming audience response to both the film and Abhishek’s portrayal.
“With the mountains of praise coming for Abhishek and the film Kaalidhar Laapata, mountains of pride fill my heart and mind for my SON,” he wrote.
Directed by Madhumita Sundararaman, the film follows a middle-aged man battling a progressive degenerative illness who, upon discovering his family’s plans to abandon him, escapes into a local fair. During his journey, he forms a touching bond with an orphaned boy.
Kaalidhar Laapata also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and includes a special appearance by Nimrat Kaur. The film is the Hindi remake of Sundararaman’s acclaimed 2019 Tamil feature KD Engira Karuppudurai, which starred Mu Ramaswamy and was lauded by audiences for its emotional depth.
Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in the remake has been widely appreciated, adding to his growing reputation for taking on complex and layered roles.