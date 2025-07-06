Amitabh Bachchan applauds Abhishek’s performance in 'Kaalidhar Laapata'

NEW DELHI: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has praised son Abhishek Bachchan for his heartfelt performance in the drama film Kaalidhar Laapata, which premiered on ZEE5 on Friday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Amitabh expressed his joy over the overwhelming audience response to both the film and Abhishek’s portrayal.

“With the mountains of praise coming for Abhishek and the film Kaalidhar Laapata, mountains of pride fill my heart and mind for my SON,” he wrote.