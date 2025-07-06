‘Metro... In Dino’ earns Rs 9.5 crore in two days at box office
NEW DELHI: Metro... In Dino, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu, has earned Rs 9.5 crore nett at the domestic box office in its first two days of release.
The ensemble drama, which hit cinemas worldwide on Friday, features a star-studded cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta.
According to box office tracking site Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 3.5 crore nett on day one and collected Rs 6 crore nett on its second day. Additionally, the film has earned Rs 1 crore from overseas markets in two days.
This takes the film’s gross domestic collection to Rs 11.4 crore, with the total worldwide box office standing at Rs 12.4 crore.
Metro... In Dino explores the complex, bittersweet relationships of four couples in a modern-day urban setting. The film is a spiritual successor to Basu’s 2007 hit Life in a... Metro, which featured the late Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Shiney Ahuja. Konkona Sen Sharma is the only actor to appear in both films.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd.