‘Metro... In Dino’ earns Rs 9.5 crore in two days at box office

NEW DELHI: Metro... In Dino, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu, has earned Rs 9.5 crore nett at the domestic box office in its first two days of release.

The ensemble drama, which hit cinemas worldwide on Friday, features a star-studded cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta.

According to box office tracking site Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 3.5 crore nett on day one and collected Rs 6 crore nett on its second day. Additionally, the film has earned Rs 1 crore from overseas markets in two days.