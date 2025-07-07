A R Rahman returns to Hyderabad with ‘The Wonderment Tour’ after eight years

NEW DELHI: Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman is set to perform in Hyderabad after eight years as part of his ongoing The Wonderment Tour. The much-anticipated stadium concert is scheduled for November 8 at Ramoji Film City, according to a press release.
The tour, which began in Mumbai on May 3, celebrates three decades of Rahman’s musical legacy serving as a sonic journey through his iconic Indian and international film scores, beloved soundtracks, and innovative new compositions.
This will be Rahman’s first performance in Hyderabad since 2017. The upcoming concert is described as a stand-alone stadium event, promising an unforgettable experience for music lovers.
“The Wonderment Tour is dedicated to those who cherish the experience of live music and the profound immersion it offers,” said Rahman. “I aspire to merge tradition with innovation, bridging the past and the future in a grand celebration of music.”
The concert is being presented by Hyderabad Talkies, in association with EVA Live, and in partnership with Xora.
Deepak Chaudhary, founder and managing director of EVA Live, said, “We are thrilled to associate with A R Rahman and Hyderabad Talkies. This collaboration embodies our vision of creating unforgettable moments that redefine live concert experiences.”
General ticket sales will open on July 14 via the District app by Zomato.