A R Rahman returns to Hyderabad with ‘The Wonderment Tour’ after eight years

NEW DELHI: Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman is set to perform in Hyderabad after eight years as part of his ongoing The Wonderment Tour. The much-anticipated stadium concert is scheduled for November 8 at Ramoji Film City, according to a press release.

The tour, which began in Mumbai on May 3, celebrates three decades of Rahman’s musical legacy serving as a sonic journey through his iconic Indian and international film scores, beloved soundtracks, and innovative new compositions.

This will be Rahman’s first performance in Hyderabad since 2017. The upcoming concert is described as a stand-alone stadium event, promising an unforgettable experience for music lovers.