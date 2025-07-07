Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr’s Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 wraps shoot

2020’s Ginny Weds Sunny had Vikrant playing Satnam “Sunny” Sethi, a young man from Delhi who dreams of opening a restaurant. However, he needs to get married first in order to get his family’s support with the business. In order to achieve his dream, he starts wooing Yami’s Rashmi "Ginny" Gill, an independent girl who doesn’t believe in arranged marriage. Things get quirky when Ginny’s matchmaker mother helps Sunny to impress her daughter.

The sequel is produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production.

Avinash is known for working in films like, Laila Majnu (2018) and Madgaon Express (2024). He also has Imtiaz Ali's O Saathi Re in the pipeline. Medha made her film debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail (2023).