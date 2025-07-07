Cocktail 2 in the works, director Homi Adajania’s wife confirms

Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty’s 2012 rom-com Cocktail is getting a sequel. The film’s director Homi Adajania’s wife and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania took to social media on Saturday to make the announcement.

Anaita shared a snap of Cocktail 2's script on her Instagram story on Saturday and wrote, "Let the prep begin".