Cocktail 2 in the works, director Homi Adajania’s wife confirms

Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty’s 2012 rom-com Cocktail is getting a sequel. The film’s director Homi Adajania’s wife and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania took to social media on Saturday to make the announcement.
Anaita shared a snap of Cocktail 2's script on her Instagram story on Saturday and wrote, "Let the prep begin".
The makers have not announced further details of the movie yet.
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly been approached for the lead roles in the film.
2012’s Cocktail was directed by Homi and starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It was favourably received both critically and commercially and Deepika’s performance as the boisterous yet vulnerable Veronica was especially praised. The film also marked Diana’s debut. Songs like ‘Tumhi Ho Bandhu’, ‘Daaru Desi’ and ‘Second-Hand -Jawaani’ from the film became instant chartbusters.
The film was also re-released in May.