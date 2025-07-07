'Dhurandhar' first look: Ranveer Singh plays a rugged warrior in Aditya Dhar’s violent actioner

The much-awaited first look from Ranveer Singh’s upcoming actioner Dhurandhar was unveiled by the makers on his birthday today. Helmed by URI: The Surgical Strike (2019) director Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan pivotal roles.

The first look gives a detailed glimpse into the film. It introduces Ranveer as a rugged warrior with long hair, as he is seen engaging in violent action sequences. A smashing Punjabi song plays over the visuals as it is revealed that the film is based on ‘incredible’ true events. Ranveer seems to be a chain-smoker, who is shown lighting cigarettes in multiple instances. Akshaye, Sanjay and Arjun seem to play grey characters, having intense looks. At one point, Ranveer says, “Ghayal hoon, isiliye Ghatak hoon (I am wounded, hence I am dangerous)”. There are multiple visuals of explosions, hand-to-hand combat and gun fights. Towards the end, Akshaye and Sanjay’s characters are shown to be taken in a cop vehicle somewhere. The film promises to be a stylistic actioner, although plot details are kept under wraps.