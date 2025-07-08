Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah marries Shane Gregoire in White wedding in New York

Aaliyah, a social media influencer and content creator, met Shane on a dating app. According to reports, the couple had been dating for over four years. After getting engaged in May 2023, the couple got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 11, 2024, in Mumbai.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag revealed that he felt overwhelmed with emotions at the ceremony. “I had the same feeling when my daughter was born. I don’t know why I cried so much, but I cried. Same thing at her wedding. I think I cried non-stop for 10 days. I don’t know why, and in front of random people.”

The filmmaker further said that he wanted to leave the ceremony and that it was his friend, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, who consoled him and brought him back. “At my daughter’s wedding, after the varmala and havan were done, I couldn’t handle it. I was so overwhelmed and emotional, I wanted to leave the wedding, even before the reception began. And I was going out, but he (Motwane) stopped me. He took me out, we went for a long walk, and then we came back,” said Anurag.