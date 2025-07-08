Panchayat renewed for season 5

While season 4 of Panchayat released just two weeks ago, the makers have already announced season 5 of the acclaimed Prime Video series. The streaming giant took to social media on Monday to share a new poster of the series in which Ashok Pathak’s Binod, whose performance was lauded in the recent season, can be seen being lifted by other members of the cast. Although the exact date of release is not given, the new season will be coming next year. “Hi 5. Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye Panchayat On Prime, New Season, Coming Soon,” the makers have captioned the post.