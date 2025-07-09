Kay Kay Menon-starrer Special Ops season 2 release gets postponed

Earlier, speaking about the show and his character, Kay Kay had said, “Himmat Singh has always fought with grit, intellect, and instinct. But this time, the war isn’t visible. The stakes are bigger, the threats more unpredictable and that made this season both relevant and deeply personal to portray. There’s a quiet burden Himmat carries of duty, of sacrifice, of knowing more than he can say. This chapter allowed me to explore not just the strategist, but the man behind the mission, the father, the patriot, the constant protector.”

Director Shivam had added, "This season dives into a world where intelligence operations collide with the fast-changing landscape of AI, digital warfare, and cybersecurity. It’s not just thrilling—it’s timely. Reuniting with Neeraj Pandey has been creatively rewarding, and together, we’ve built something that feels both urgent and cinematic."