Kay Kay Menon-starrer Special Ops season 2 release gets postponed
The release of the second season of Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops series has been postponed. The show, which was earlier scheduled to release on July 11, will now start streaming on Jiohotstar next week, from July 18. Kay Kay Menon, who plays the R&AW chief Himmat Singh in the series, made the announcement via a video message shared on social media on Tuesday. “This is a message to all those who love Special Ops. The second season of the show will now be streaming on 18th instead of July 11. I know it’s a little bit more wait but some things aren’t in our control,” said Kay Kay.
“But still, all episodes will land on July 18,” he added.
While the first season of the show dealt with Himmat Singh and team trying to catch a terror mastermind, the second will see them trying to ward off a cyberattack. The show has been created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Shivam Nair. It also stars Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee in pivotal roles.
Earlier, speaking about the show and his character, Kay Kay had said, “Himmat Singh has always fought with grit, intellect, and instinct. But this time, the war isn’t visible. The stakes are bigger, the threats more unpredictable and that made this season both relevant and deeply personal to portray. There’s a quiet burden Himmat carries of duty, of sacrifice, of knowing more than he can say. This chapter allowed me to explore not just the strategist, but the man behind the mission, the father, the patriot, the constant protector.”
Director Shivam had added, "This season dives into a world where intelligence operations collide with the fast-changing landscape of AI, digital warfare, and cybersecurity. It’s not just thrilling—it’s timely. Reuniting with Neeraj Pandey has been creatively rewarding, and together, we’ve built something that feels both urgent and cinematic."