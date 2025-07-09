Madhur Bhandarkar’s The Wives goes on floors

Director Madhur Bhandarkar, known for films like Chandni Bar, Page 3, Fashion, Heroine, Traffic Signal and others, has started the production on his upcoming film The Wives in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The film was announced earlier this year, and stars Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruvala.
Bhandarkar is turning his lens towards the heart of Bollywood with his next feature. Talking about the film, he shared, “With The Wives, I want to peel back yet another glamorous layer of society and show what really lies beneath. This film will be a bold, unapologetic look at the secrets, struggles, and resilience of women who are often seen but seldom heard”.
The Wives also marks Bhandarkar’s second collaboration with producer Pranav Jain of P J Motion Pictures, after India Lockdown.
Pranav Jain said, “Collaborating with Madhur sir again is truly exciting. He has a rare gift for telling stories that make people sit up and think. The Wives will be an eye-opener and I’m proud to be backing a project that’s so honest and relevant”.
The film has been produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures.