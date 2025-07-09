Madhur Bhandarkar’s The Wives goes on floors

Director Madhur Bhandarkar, known for films like Chandni Bar, Page 3, Fashion, Heroine, Traffic Signal and others, has started the production on his upcoming film The Wives in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The film was announced earlier this year, and stars Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruvala.