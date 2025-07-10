Chitrangda Singh on board for Salman Khan's war drama 'Battle of Galwan'

MUMBAI: Actor Chitrangda Singh has joined the cast of Battle of Galwan, an upcoming war film starring Salman Khan. The movie is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, known for Shootout at Lokhandwala, the film will mark Chitrangda’s first on-screen collaboration with Salman.

“I've always wanted to work with Chitrangda since I watched her amazing performance in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and then Bob Biswas,” Lakhia said in a statement.

“We're thrilled to welcome Chitrangda Singh to the cast of Battle of Galwan. Chitrangda brings a rare blend of strength and sensitivity to the screen as her feminine side will match perfectly with Salman Sir's brooding but quiet strength,” he added.

Chitrangda is known for her roles in films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Yeh Saali Zindagi, and Desi Boyz.

Salman Khan had officially announced the film last week through a post on his social media platforms.

The makers said the movie is based on one of the most intense battles in India’s history — a fight that took place without a single bullet being fired. Fought at over 15,000 feet above sea level, the clash is seen as a symbol of India’s courage and resilience.

In the Galwan Valley conflict in June 2020, twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives. The incident was the most serious military confrontation between India and China in decades.