Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya to reunite for Gunmaaster G9

The musical-hit combo of Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya will soon be seen in action in the upcoming film Gunmaaster G9, which was announced by the makers on Wednesday. The film will also star Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana.
With director Aditya Dutt at the helm, Gunmaster G9, also marks the reunion of the Aashiq Banaya Aapne team. The 2005 film was directed by Aditya, starred Emraan and had music by Himesh.
The makers took to social media on Wednesday to share motion posters, hinting at the film’s characters. Emraan plays a milkman in the film but that’s just his profession. “My job is of a milkman but I am made of gunpowder,” he says in a voiceover. Genelia seems to be playing a homemaker who knows that the sharpest weapons are in the kitchen. “If goons enter my home, I won’t just be slicing vegetables,” she says. Finally, Aparshakti seems to be playing the antagonist.
The film is expected to begin shoot in Mumbai post-monsoon, with Uttarakhand schedules to follow shortly thereafter.
Talking about the film Aditya said, “When we made Aashiq Banaya Aapne, we were young, hungry, and experimental. With Gunmaaster G9, we are still all of those things—but sharper and more evolved. It’s a full-circle moment for me. I am incredibly grateful to Deepak Mukut for bringing us back together and trusting us with this film.”
Gunmaaster G9 is produced by Deepak Mukut and Hunar Mukut under the Soham Rockstar Entertainment banner. It will have music by Himesh Reshammiya.
The film is slated to release in 2026.
When it comes to other projects, Emraan was last seen in the military-actioner Ground Zero. Genelia, on the other hand, played Aamir Khan’s love-interest in the recently released feel-good drama Sitaare Zameen Par. Aparshakti was part of Stree 2 (2024) and Berlin (2024). He also has Badtameez Gill in the pipeline.