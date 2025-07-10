Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya to reunite for Gunmaaster G9

The musical-hit combo of Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya will soon be seen in action in the upcoming film Gunmaaster G9, which was announced by the makers on Wednesday. The film will also star Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana.

With director Aditya Dutt at the helm, Gunmaster G9, also marks the reunion of the Aashiq Banaya Aapne team. The 2005 film was directed by Aditya, starred Emraan and had music by Himesh.