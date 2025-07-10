Junaid Khan to star alongside Sai Pallavi in Ek Din; film to release on this date

Junaid Khan will be sharing the screen space with Sai Pallavi in his next film, Ek Din. It will be released in theatres on November 7 later this year and has been produced by Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan, who are coming together after 17 years, since Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement recently on X. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey, who has worked as an assistant director on Aamir Khan’s films like Rang De Basanti (2006) and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022).