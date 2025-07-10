Junaid Khan to star alongside Sai Pallavi in Ek Din; film to release on this date

Junaid Khan will be sharing the screen space with Sai Pallavi in his next film, Ek Din. It will be released in theatres on November 7 later this year and has been produced by Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan, who are coming together after 17 years, since Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008).
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement recently on X. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey, who has worked as an assistant director on Aamir Khan’s films like Rang De Basanti (2006) and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022).
As per reports, Ek Din tells the story of two strangers whose paths cross with each other, changing their lives completely. However, an official announcement from the makers is awaited.
The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Sai Pallavi, who will be seen in the much-awaited mythological epic, Ramayana in 2026. She was last seen in the Telugu film, Thandel.
Junaid made his Bollywood debut last year with the period-drama Maharaj, where he played social reformer Karsandas Mulji. The film released on Netflix. His first theatrical release was Loveyapa, which was a remake of the Tamil film, Love Today. It also starred Khushi Kapoor in the lead and was released on February 7 earlier this year.