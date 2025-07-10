Tiger Shroff wraps shooting for Baaghi 4: ‘Never bled as much for any film’

Tiger Shroff has wrapped shooting for his upcoming actioner, Baaghi 4, he announced on Wednesday. The film, directed by A. Harsha, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa in pivotal roles.
Tiger took to social media to share photos as he wrapped the film’s shoot. He is posing with the film’s clapper board, showing his rigged six-packs. In the caption, he wrote, “And finally it comes to an end. Thank you for all your love and allowing this franchise to reach so far. Don’t think I’ve ever bled as much for any film. This one’s for you.”
Posters from the film were earlier unveiled, setting the tone for an intense actioner. In Tiger’s first look, he is seen sitting on the toilet seat with a liquor bottle in his left hand and a bloodied machete in the other. Likewise, Sanjay’s first look poster shows him to be the villain as he is covered in blood and lets out a scream.
All the previous instalments of the Baaghi franchises have been inspired from South Indian films like Varsham (2004), Kshanam (2016), and Vettai (2012). However, director Harsha told CE in an earlier interview that the fourth part will not be a remake. “It’s going to be grittier, with more raw intensity. Tiger’s character will undergo a complete makeover. We’ve reimagined his action sequences with extreme moves and emotions, which will be a new experience for the audience. Sajid (Nadiadwala, producer) has a keen understanding of scripts, and this is not a regular commercial film. We’re aiming for a darker, more intense vibe” he said.
The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is set to be released in theatres on September 5, 2025.
Tiger was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s actioner, Singham Again.