Tiger Shroff wraps shooting for Baaghi 4: ‘Never bled as much for any film’

All the previous instalments of the Baaghi franchises have been inspired from South Indian films like Varsham (2004), Kshanam (2016), and Vettai (2012). However, director Harsha told CE in an earlier interview that the fourth part will not be a remake. “It’s going to be grittier, with more raw intensity. Tiger’s character will undergo a complete makeover. We’ve reimagined his action sequences with extreme moves and emotions, which will be a new experience for the audience. Sajid (Nadiadwala, producer) has a keen understanding of scripts, and this is not a regular commercial film. We’re aiming for a darker, more intense vibe” he said.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is set to be released in theatres on September 5, 2025.

Tiger was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s actioner, Singham Again.