Prajakta Koli becomes first Indian creator on TIME100 creators list 2025

Reflecting on her journey, she thanked her audience, family, team, and her 21-year-old self, who “dove headfirst into storytelling… with no plan, no prep, no roadmap just heart.”

From her comedic sketches on YouTube that resonated with everyday Indian life to acting roles in Netflix’s Mismatched and Bollywood hits like Jugjugg Jeeyo and Neeyat, Koli has carved a multifaceted career. In 2025, she also released her debut novel Too Good To Be True, further proving her storytelling prowess.

Beyond entertainment, Koli is a vocal advocate for social change. She has collaborated with global institutions including the United Nations, Gates Foundation, World Economic Forum, International Olympic Committee, and COP Summit.

Her rise from a radio intern to a global influencer featured in Creators for Change alongside Michelle Obama which went on to win a Daytime Emmy has made her one of India’s most recognisable digital figures.

Having already earned spots in Forbes India’s 30 Under 30 and GQ India’s Most Influential Young Indians 2025, Koli’s latest recognition from TIME solidifies her position as a global voice in digital storytelling.

Her journey is not just a personal milestone but a moment of pride for the growing community of South Asian creators making waves on the world stage.