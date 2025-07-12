Hindi

Rajkummar Rao returns to gritty crime in 'Maalik', earns Rs 4.02 crore on opening day

The film marks the second collaboration between Rao and Pulkit after they worked together on the 2017 series Bose: Dead/Alive.
NEW DELHI: Maalik, headlined by Rajkummar Rao, has collected over Rs 4 crore nett at the domestic box office on its opening day.

Also starring Manushi Chhillar, the film is directed by Pulkit of Bhakshak fame.

It was released in theatres on Friday.

Maalik has earned Rs 4.02 crore nett at the domestic box office on day one, according to a press release.

Set against the gritty backdrop of 1980s Allahabad, the action thriller is a hard-hitting tale of ambition, power, and survival that explores the price of rising in a world allegedly ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty.

It features Rao, also known for Shahid, Newton, Stree, and Srikanth, in the role of a gangster.

The film marks the second collaboration between Rao and Pulkit after they worked together on the 2017 series Bose: Dead/Alive.

Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

The music of the film has been composed by Sachin–Jigar and Ketan Sodha.

