Sunny Deol wraps shooting for 'Border 2'

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Sunny Deol has completed shooting for his upcoming film "Border 2".

Directed by Anurag Singh, the project is a follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster film "Border", which featured Deol alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna.

The war epic was helmed by J P Dutta. The 67-year-old actor announced the news on his Instagram handle with a video post on Friday.

"Mission Accomplished! Fauji, signing off! My Shoot wrapped for #Border2. Jai Hind," he wrote in the caption.

The post featured him in a soldier's uniform. "Border 2" also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh.

The film is slated to hit the big screen on January 23, 2026. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series is producing alongside Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Deol's latest film is an action thriller "Jaat" from Gopichand Malineni. The film was released in April, also starring Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh.

Besides "Border 2", the actor will next feature in "Lahore 1947" alongside Preity Zinta. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and is produced by Aamir Khan's production banner Aamir Khan Productions.

It will feature the music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.