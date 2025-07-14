Mahesh Bhatt on 'Saiyaara': ‘It will rewrite the rules of romantic films’

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, known for shaping the trajectory of romantic cinema in India, has showered praise on Saiyaara, the upcoming directorial by his protégé and nephew Mohit Suri. Set to release on 18 July, the film marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and has already begun drawing comparisons to Bhatt’s own 1990 classic Aashiqui.

In an interview with Mid Day, Bhatt said, “The making of Aashiqui was an incredibly innocent experience for me. I was lucky people connected with it and turned two newcomers into overnight stars.” He was referring to Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, who rose to fame following the musical success of the film.

Echoing that sentiment, Bhatt believes Saiyaara carries the same potential. “It’s incredible that the film evokes memories of Aashiqui, but Saiyaara will revolutionise the standards of modern romance films. Each generation must surpass the last it would make me immensely happy if Suri outdid me in every possible way.”