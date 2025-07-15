Jackie Shroff joins Kartik Aaryan’s Tu Meri Mai Tera, Mai Tera Tu Meri

Kartik recently wrapped shooting for a month-long schedule in Croatia. Earlier, Kartik and Ananya’s first look from the film was shared recently where the two are seen going for a kiss, hiding behind an Indian passport. The two have also previously shared screen space in the 2019 comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is slated to release on February 13, 2026.

Meanwhile, Jackie was last seen in the multi-starrer comedy-drama, Housefull 5, which released in theatres last month. He will be seen next in Anupam Kher’s second directorial Tanvi The Great, which is set to be released in theatres on July 18.