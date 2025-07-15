Shweta Tripathi's production debut to feature Tillotama Shome

MUMBAI: Actor Shweta Tripathi, who is all set to produce her first feature film titled 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan,' has now joined hands with 'Paatal Lok' actress Tillotama Shome.

According to Variety, the film will revolve around a queer love story and will star Tripathi herself alongside Shome.

Shome will play a crucial role in the film, which is set to be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjoy Nag and is scheduled to go on floors by the end of 2025.

"This film is very close to my heart -- not just because it's my first as a producer, but because of what it stands for," Tripathi said, as per Variety.