'Panchayat' actor Aasif Khan suffers heart attack, says he is on road to recovery

MUMBAI: Actor Aasif Khan, known for his roles in the popular series Panchayat and Paatal Lok, is on the road to recovery after suffering a heart attack, a source confirmed.
The actor is currently recuperating at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. “He suffered a heart attack. He is in the hospital,” a source close to Khan said on Tuesday.
Khan took to Instagram to reassure fans, stating that he is recovering well and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support.
“Over the past few hours, I’ve been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I’m grateful to share that I’m now on the road to recovery and feeling much better,” he wrote.
“I truly appreciate all the love, concern, and well-wishes. Your support means the world to me. I’ll be back soon. Until then, thank you for keeping me in your thoughts,” Khan added.
In an earlier post, the actor reflected on the fragility of life, saying:
“Realising after watching this for the past 36 hours, life is short. Don’t take one day for granted everything can change in a moment. Be grateful for all you have and all that you are.”
As an actor, Khan has appeared in several notable web series and films. He portrayed Ganesh in the first three seasons of Panchayat, and Kabir M one of the four suspects accused of plotting to murder a high-profile journalist in the first season of Paatal Lok.
He also appeared in the first two seasons of Mirzapur as Babar, an ally of Ali Fazal’s character, Guddu Bhaiya.
On the big screen, Khan has had supporting roles in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pagglait, The Great Indian Family, and most recently, Bhootnii.