'Panchayat' actor Aasif Khan suffers heart attack, says he is on road to recovery

MUMBAI: Actor Aasif Khan, known for his roles in the popular series Panchayat and Paatal Lok, is on the road to recovery after suffering a heart attack, a source confirmed.

The actor is currently recuperating at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. “He suffered a heart attack. He is in the hospital,” a source close to Khan said on Tuesday.

Khan took to Instagram to reassure fans, stating that he is recovering well and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support.

“Over the past few hours, I’ve been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I’m grateful to share that I’m now on the road to recovery and feeling much better,” he wrote.