Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcome baby girl

NEW DELHI: Actor-couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Wednesday announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl.
The couple shared the joyous news in a joint post on Instagram, writing:
“Our hearts are full and our world forever changed.
We are blessed with a Baby Girl.”
The two actors had revealed Kiara’s pregnancy in February this year.
Malhotra, 40, and Advani, 33, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in February 2023.
The couple, who worked together for the first time in the acclaimed 2021 film Shershaah, had kept their relationship largely private prior to their marriage.
Advani was most recently seen in Ram Charan’s Game Changer. She will next appear in Toxic, headlined by Yash, and in War 2, opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.
Malhotra’s upcoming films include Param Sundari alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and the folk thriller Vvan: Force of the Forest.