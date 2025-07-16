Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcome baby girl

NEW DELHI: Actor-couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Wednesday announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

The couple shared the joyous news in a joint post on Instagram, writing:

“Our hearts are full and our world forever changed.

We are blessed with a Baby Girl.”

The two actors had revealed Kiara’s pregnancy in February this year.

Malhotra, 40, and Advani, 33, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in February 2023.