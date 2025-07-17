Release date of Pratik Gandhi-starrer espionage-thriller series Saare Jahan Se Accha out

The release date of Pratik Gandhi-starrer series Saare Jahan Se Accha is out. The makers shared a brief announcement video, featuring Pratik, on Thursday to reveal the premiere date for the show. Saaare Jahan Se Accha is scheduled to start streaming on Netflix on August 13.
The series has been created by Gaurav Shukla, directed by Sumit Purohit and written by Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Meghna Srivastava, Abhijeet Khuman, Shivam Shankar, Kunal Kushwah and Ishraq Shah.
The video shows Pratik as a cryptoanalyst, decoding morse codes of enemies. His mission? Making sure Pakistan doesn’t become a nuclear power. The show isset in the backdrop of the 70s.
As per a press note shared by the makers, Pratik plays the meticulous and resilient intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar, “entrusted with a perilous mission to sabotage a looming nuclear threat.”
The fictional drama also stars Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor and Anup Soni.
Reflecting on the show, Pratik said, “With Saare Jahan Se Accha, we have built a world that’s urgent, intense, intimidating, and full of quiet tension. Playing intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar, someone who walks the tightrope between duty and morality, was one of the most challenging roles I have taken on.”