Release date of Pratik Gandhi-starrer espionage-thriller series Saare Jahan Se Accha out

The release date of Pratik Gandhi-starrer series Saare Jahan Se Accha is out. The makers shared a brief announcement video, featuring Pratik, on Thursday to reveal the premiere date for the show. Saaare Jahan Se Accha is scheduled to start streaming on Netflix on August 13.

The series has been created by Gaurav Shukla, directed by Sumit Purohit and written by Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Meghna Srivastava, Abhijeet Khuman, Shivam Shankar, Kunal Kushwah and Ishraq Shah.