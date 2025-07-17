Tillotama Shome to feature alongside Shweta Tripathi in Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan

Actor Tillotama Shome, known for her work in Paatal Lok and Monsoon Wedding, is set to star in the upcoming film Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan alongside Shweta Tripathi.

The Mirzapur actor is marking her feature film production debut with Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan. The film is directed by Sanjoy Nag of Yours Truly fame. Its production is set to begin at the end of 2025.

Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan revolves around a "queer love story that aims to break stereotypes and spark meaningful conversations," according to a press release.