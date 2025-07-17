Vidyut Jammwal to make Hollywood debut with the live-action film Street Fighter

The film also stars Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Jason Momoa as Blanka, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, among others. More details about plot are awaited.

Street Fighter was launched in 1987 and has since then become the most successful video game franchise of all time. It features a host of different fighter characters who take part in a tournament organised by the villainous M Bison.

Vidyut is known for being part of high-octane actioners, like the Commando films, Khuda Haafiz, and IB71 among others. He was last seen in the action-thriller Crakk – Jeetega… Toh Jiyegaa, which released in theatres in 2023 and was a box-office failure.