Vaani Kapoor on cancel culture: ‘Don’t understand this volatile behaviour’

MUMBAI: Actor Vaani Kapoor says she does not understand the current wave of "cancel and boycott culture", which she believes is contributing to a toxic environment and restricting artistic freedom.

The actor, who will soon make her digital debut in Netflix’s Mandala Murders, expressed her views on censorship and online hate during an interview, highlighting the impact such behaviour has on artists and society at large.

“I don’t get the cancel and boycott culture,” said Kapoor. “Censorship, in any form, limits an artist’s freedom to take creative risks and explore new ideas.”

Her remarks come in the wake of the controversy surrounding her recent film Abir Gulaal, a romantic drama co-starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The film, scheduled for release in May, was shelved following the Pahalgam terror attack. In the aftermath, political figures and trade bodies renewed calls to boycott Pakistani artists, ultimately preventing the film's release in India.

When asked about how the situation affected her, Vaani responded:

“I’m not so into censorship. I believe in certification. Sometimes, there’s no limit — when I hear about censorship, I think, ‘They can cut this or that.’ As an artist or filmmaker, you’re constantly trying to create something new. But with boundaries set around you, how much can you truly explore new territory?”

Kapoor, known for films like War, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Raid 2, criticised the rise of "cancel and boycott" movements, which she feels have made public discourse increasingly toxic.