Vaani Kapoor on cancel culture: ‘Don’t understand this volatile behaviour’

MUMBAI: Actor Vaani Kapoor says she does not understand the current wave of "cancel and boycott culture", which she believes is contributing to a toxic environment and restricting artistic freedom.
The actor, who will soon make her digital debut in Netflix’s Mandala Murders, expressed her views on censorship and online hate during an interview, highlighting the impact such behaviour has on artists and society at large.
“I don’t get the cancel and boycott culture,” said Kapoor. “Censorship, in any form, limits an artist’s freedom to take creative risks and explore new ideas.”
Her remarks come in the wake of the controversy surrounding her recent film Abir Gulaal, a romantic drama co-starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The film, scheduled for release in May, was shelved following the Pahalgam terror attack. In the aftermath, political figures and trade bodies renewed calls to boycott Pakistani artists, ultimately preventing the film's release in India.
When asked about how the situation affected her, Vaani responded:
“I’m not so into censorship. I believe in certification. Sometimes, there’s no limit — when I hear about censorship, I think, ‘They can cut this or that.’ As an artist or filmmaker, you’re constantly trying to create something new. But with boundaries set around you, how much can you truly explore new territory?”
Kapoor, known for films like War, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Raid 2, criticised the rise of "cancel and boycott" movements, which she feels have made public discourse increasingly toxic.
“This whole cancel culture — ‘say one wrong thing, cancel them, boycott them’ — I don’t get that volatile behaviour. We’re being far too harsh with one another,” she said.
“I keep hearing so much toxicity and hate — ‘Let’s cancel this person today, let’s boycott that one’. Don’t do that, yaar. Give people space. Let them be.”
At the trailer launch of Mandala Murders, Kapoor also spoke about the negative psychological effects of online hatred, particularly among younger people still discovering their identity.
“There’s a psychological impact — people start to doubt themselves before they even understand who they are. Whether it’s kids in school or college, or someone in the industry, we’re all affected by it,” she said.
“We’re human. We’ll make mistakes — we’re not saints. But you learn from your errors.”
Calling for empathy and compassion, Kapoor added:
“Just because we have a difference of opinion doesn’t make someone a bad human being. It doesn’t mean they should be cancelled or that they don’t deserve a place in the world. Don’t be so harsh. Be happy, kind, and give love a chance.”
Mandala Murders is a psychological thriller produced by YRF Entertainment, with Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, Yogendra Mogre, and Akshaye Widhani serving as executive producers. The series premieres on Netflix on 25 July.