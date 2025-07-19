Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury on film set in Mumbai, advised one-month rest: Report

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan recently suffered a back injury while filming an action sequence for his upcoming film, 'King'. According to a report by Times Now, Shah Rukh was filming an intense action sequence at Golden Tobacco Studio in Mumbai when the on-set accident occurred. The injury is not serious and the actor is recovering well. However, the incident has impacted the production schedule, with filming now expected to resume in September.

Following the injury, SRK travelled to the United States and has since relocated to the UK, where he is recuperating with his family.

The portal also reported that all shoot bookings for King - which were scheduled between July and August at Film City, Golden Tobacco Studio, and YRF Studios - have been cancelled until further notice. Shah Rukh and his team have not yet officially confirmed the news.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' marks the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan, who was last seen in Netflix’s 'The Archies'. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma, promising a high-octane drama with an ensemble cast.

The next schedule of King will now begin in September or October, as SRK has been advised to take time off for recovery. Once fully recovered, he will return to the sets with full force.