Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused files second bail application, claims FIR 'imaginary story'

MUMBAI: The Bangladeshi national held for allegedly stabbing and injuring actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Mumbai, earlier in January this year, has moved a bail application before a court here claiming he was innocent and that the FIR against him was an "imaginary story".

The 54-year-old actor was repeatedly stabbed with a knife inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra on January 16.

He underwent an emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, from where he was discharged after five days.

Police nabbed Mohammad Shariful Islam (30) two days after the incident from neighbouring Thane.

The court has scheduled the next hearing on July 21. Islam is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.