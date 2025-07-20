Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused files second bail application, claims FIR 'imaginary story'

MUMBAI: The Bangladeshi national held for allegedly stabbing and injuring actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Mumbai, earlier in January this year, has moved a bail application before a court here claiming he was innocent and that the FIR against him was an "imaginary story".
The 54-year-old actor was repeatedly stabbed with a knife inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra on January 16.
He underwent an emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, from where he was discharged after five days.
Police nabbed Mohammad Shariful Islam (30) two days after the incident from neighbouring Thane.
The court has scheduled the next hearing on July 21. Islam is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.
In his bail plea filed on Friday through advocate Vipul Dushing, the accused asserted he was innocent and that he had no prior criminal record.
His plea stated that the investigation into the incident had practically concluded, with only filing of chargesheet remaining. It also said critical evidence, including CCTV footage and call records, was already with the prosecution.
Islam poses no threat of tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses, the plea further contended.
"The present FIR is nothing but an imaginary story of the complainant. Therefore, he prays for bail," the plea said.
The application also raised concerns about the legality of the arrest, citing disregard for section 47 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). As per the provision, the arrested person should be informed of the grounds of his arrest and of right to bail.
Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.