MAMI Mumbai Film Festival to skip 2025 edition, to return next year: Shivendra Singh Dungarpur

MUMBAI: The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, an important event in cinephiles calendar in the city, will not take place in 2025 and instead return the next year with a "dynamic vision and a new team", festival director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur announced on Monday.

In a post shared on social media, Dungarpur, who is known for his extensive work on film restoration and preservation, asked fans of the festival for their "understanding and support."

This is to inform you that the 2025 edition of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will not take place as we are in the process of revamping the festival with a dynamic vision and a new team to ensure that the festival returns as a premier showcase for the best of independent, regional and classic cinema from India and around the world. We are working diligently to reschedule the festival and will announce the new dates for the 2026 edition as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and support, Dungerpur wrote on Instagram.

Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra said it was sad that the festival will not be there this year. "It's a part of the year so many of us have loved.Good wishes for coming back stronger," she added.

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is organised by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI).

The festival has been known for bringing the best of contemporary world cinema and talent to the city since 1997.