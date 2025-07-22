R Madhavan: I was worried about looking old while romancing a younger actor

Through her character, Aap Jaisa Koi also tries to go beyond the same-old love story to explore the prevalence of patriarchy and chauvinism in relationships. Srirenu goes through a learning curve after he expects Madhu to act a certain way in the marriage. He realises the meaning of equality in love. Fatima says that women have to go through this learning curve as well. “It is not just about men. Women have also been victims of patriarchy,” she says. Madhavan feels that there is space for redemption in a relationship when someone is able to change their mind after hearing a reasonable argument. Something similar happens to Srirenu in the film when he sees his conservative brother being questioned by his wife. Madhavan agrees with Fatima and says that some women don’t want to be independent. “Some of them want the man to take care of the house while they look after the children. I have seen a lot of women like that,” says the actor as he concludes, “It is their choice ultimately and as long as there is a freedom to choose, then the redemption is justified.”