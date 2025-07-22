Prime Video announces new talk show with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna

NEW DELHI: Prime Video on Tuesday announced its upcoming celebrity talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, featuring actor Kajol and actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna. Conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia, the show promises to feature some of the biggest names in Bollywood.

Described as bold, brilliant, and unapologetically unfiltered, the show will see the dynamic duo deliver their hottest takes on pop culture, relationships, and more with humour, candour, and infectious energy.