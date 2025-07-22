Prime Video announces new talk show with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna

NEW DELHI: Prime Video on Tuesday announced its upcoming celebrity talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, featuring actor Kajol and actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna. Conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia, the show promises to feature some of the biggest names in Bollywood.
Described as bold, brilliant, and unapologetically unfiltered, the show will see the dynamic duo deliver their hottest takes on pop culture, relationships, and more with humour, candour, and infectious energy.
“We are thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle—a first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India. “With a mix of charismatic celebrity guests, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature wit, feistiness, and unique perspectives to conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. In collaboration with Banijay Asia, we’re creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable for our audiences.”
Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer at Banijay Asia, added: “At its heart, the show celebrates the firebrand personalities of Kajol and Twinkle—distinct, fearless, and refreshingly real. Built on their camaraderie and lived experiences, the show is packed with insight, laughter, and relatable conversations for everyone.”