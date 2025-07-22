YRF announces 'War 2' trailer release on 25 July to honour Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's 25-year milestone

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has officially announced that the much-awaited trailer for War 2 will be released on 25 July 2025. The high-octane action thriller, starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., is the latest addition to the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe and is slated to hit cinemas worldwide on 14 August 2025 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 marks a major collaboration between two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, who each complete 25 years in the industry this year. YRF has chosen the trailer launch date as a tribute to this shared milestone.

Announcing the trailer drop on social media, the production house wrote:

"In 2025, 2 icons of Indian cinema complete 25 years of their glorious cinematic journey. To celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime moment, YRF marks July 25 as the trailer launch date of War 2! Here’s to the most epic clash of the TITANS!! Mark your calendars."