YRF announces 'War 2' trailer release on 25 July to honour Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's 25-year milestone

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has officially announced that the much-awaited trailer for War 2 will be released on 25 July 2025. The high-octane action thriller, starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., is the latest addition to the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe and is slated to hit cinemas worldwide on 14 August 2025 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 marks a major collaboration between two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, who each complete 25 years in the industry this year. YRF has chosen the trailer launch date as a tribute to this shared milestone.
Announcing the trailer drop on social media, the production house wrote:
"In 2025, 2 icons of Indian cinema complete 25 years of their glorious cinematic journey. To celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime moment, YRF marks July 25 as the trailer launch date of War 2! Here’s to the most epic clash of the TITANS!! Mark your calendars."
War 2 is Ayan Mukerji’s first foray into the YRF Spy Universe and his directorial debut with the studio. The film follows in the footsteps of major hits like Ek Tha Tiger, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, continuing the interconnected universe that has captivated audiences nationwide.
The pan-India release strategy, with a simultaneous launch in three languages and a massive global rollout across over 7,500 screens—including a three-week exclusive IMAX run—positions War 2 as one of 2025’s biggest theatrical spectacles.
The film’s marketing campaign is also tailored to maximise anticipation. Reports suggest Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. will promote the film separately to maintain the narrative tension of their on-screen rivalry. Meanwhile, Sithara Entertainments’ Naga Vamsi has acquired the Telugu rights for a reported ₹80 crore, signalling the film’s strong commercial pull.
Featuring a clash of titans, edge-of-the-seat action, and an emotional core, War 2 promises a cinematic experience that will set new benchmarks in Indian action cinema.