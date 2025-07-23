Aamir Khan congratulates team 'Saiyaara' over box office success

NEW DELHI: Superstar Aamir Khan on Wednesday congratulated the team of "Saiyaara" for their success at the box office with a "melodious and heartfelt story".

Khan's production company, Aamir Khan Productions, posted a story which read, "Congratulations to the entire team of 'Saiyaara' on its remarkable theatrical success! Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda shine in their debut film with such grace and depth."

"Mohit Suri brings his intensity and passion to the film, and full credit to YRF for championing this melodious and and heartfelt story" he added.

The romantic drama marks the debut of Panday while it is the first lead outing for Padda, who first made an impression in series "Big Girls Don't Cry".