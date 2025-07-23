Tanushree Dutta breaks down in video, says she has been harassed at her home since 'Me Too' row

The 'Dhol' actress further alleged that people have planted "maids" in her house who often steal from her home, leading to financial and emotional harassment.

"I'm not able to do any work. My house is a mess. I can't hire even maids because they planted maids in my house. I had such a bad experience with maids coming in and stealing and doing all kinds of things. I have to do all my work. People come outside my door. I'm being troubled in my own house. Please, someone help me," added Tanushree Dutta.

While sharing the video, the actress wrote, "I'm sick and tired of this harassment!! It's been going on since 2018 #metoo Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya. Please, someone help me! Do something before it's too late."

Tanushree, in the year 2018 accused actor Nana of misbehaving with her when they were shooting for a special song in 2008 for their film 'Horn Ok Pleasss'. Nana, on the other hand, has denied all the claims.

Tanushree Dutta is popularly known for her roles in 'Aashiq Banaya Apne', 'Dhol', 'Bhagam Bhag' and others.