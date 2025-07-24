Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha says male stars get luxury vans while women beg for basic facilities in Bollywood

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has openly criticized the sexism and unequal treatment faced by women in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview given to Hindustan Times, she highlighted how male actors get more opportunities and better facilities compared to their female counterparts.

Nushrratt pointed out that when a male actor delivers a hit film, he immediately gets multiple new project offers. However, women have to struggle much harder for similar opportunities. "After 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' (2011), I've been saying this - a girl needs to keep working relentlessly just to get a few decent options to choose from," she said.

The actor also revealed the disparity in basic facilities on film sets. She shared instances where she had to request permission to use the male lead's vanity van or washroom because they were better maintained than hers. "I never complained then because I was determined to reach a position where I would get these facilities as standard," she added.

Recalling her early struggles, Nushrratt mentioned how she used to travel economy class while male leads flew business class, even on long international flights. "There was a time when I was seated with technicians' assistants while the leads were upfront. Though colleagues invited me to join them, I chose to stay where I was placed, believing that one day the production itself would book me business class," she said. This determination eventually paid off as she now regularly travels business class for work.

Nushrratt was last seen in the horror sequel 'Chhorii 2', directed by Vishal Furia. Her candid revelations shed light on the systemic gender inequality that persists in Bollywood, where women continue to fight for equal opportunities and basic professional courtesies that their male counterparts take for granted.