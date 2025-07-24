Saiyaara director Mohit Suri: I was approached for Aashiqui 3

“How did you know that?” Saiyaara director Mohit Suri is surprised, also a bit embarrassed when we ask how come he is an Emiway Bantai fan. Rap music doesn’t really fit with Mohit’s filmography, adorned with soulful or angsty romantic numbers like ‘Aadat’, ‘Woh Lamhe’ and ‘Toh Phir Aao’. “I actually really want to work with Divine and Hanumankind,” he says with a laugh.

Saiyaara is making waves at the box office and it seems like the perfect gift for Mohit who is completing two decades in the Hindi film industry. In this conversation, we talk to the director about why he feels he doesn’t have a distinct filmmaking style, the origins of Saiyaara, casting new faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda and if the film was actually supposed to be Aashiqui 3.