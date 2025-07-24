Kajol and Twinkle Khanna to host talk show titled Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

The streaming platform Prime Video has announced a new unscripted talk show titled Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. Hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, it is set to be “bold, brilliant, and unapologetically unfiltered”, as per a press release shared by the makers. The show is conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia.
Speaking about the show, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India said, “We are very thrilled to announce a first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre. With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Joining forces with Banijay Asia, we are creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable for our audiences.”
Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer–Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is a bold blend of unfiltered honesty, sharp viewpoints, and unapologetic conversations with India’s biggest stars. At its heart, it celebrates the firebrand personalities of Kajol and Twinkle—distinct, fearless, and refreshingly real. Built on their camaraderie and lived experiences, the show is packed with insight, laughter, and relatable topics for everyone.”
More details about the show are awaited. It will release soon on Prime Video.
Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in the mythological-horror film Maa, which was released in theatres last month. Twinkle has been away from films since her last major appearance in the 2001 romantic-comedy Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. She is the bestselling author, known for writing the non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones (2015) and the novels Pyjamas Are Forgiving (2018) and Welcome to Paradise (2023).