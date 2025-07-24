Huma Qureshi-starrer Bayaan selected to premiere at TIFF

Huma Qureshi headliner police procedural Bayaan is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year. Written and directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra (Chauranga, 2016), the film has been selected for the Discovery section at the film festival.
The film also features Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Paritosh Sand, Avijit Dutt, Vibhore Mayank, Sampa Mandal, Swati Das, Aditi Kanchan Singh and Perry Chhabra.
Director Bikas described Bayaan as a poignant reflection of contemporary India, where "power and gender intersect in volatile and often invisible ways."
“It is my attempt to bear witness to a society in transition — and to the quiet courage of those who choose to speak,” he said.
Huma said she is thrilled that the film will have its world premiere in the Discovery section which has launched the careers of filmmaking giants like Christopher Nolan, Alfonso Cuarón and Barry Jenkins among others.
The actor billed Bayaan as a "timely and powerful story" about a woman caught in the crossfire of "power, faith, and systemic complicity", who must confront the system designed to silence her.
“Bayaan gave me the opportunity to play the kind of character I have long been drawn to—someone within the justice system, yet up against forces much larger than herself,” she said in a statement.
Bayaan was developed at Film Independent, Los Angeles and is produced by Shiladitya Bora of Platoon One Films, India’s leading independent film studio known for multiple Filmfare award winning Ghaath (Berlinale 2023) and National Award winner Picasso.
Bayaan is a co-production of Platoon One Films with Madhu Sharma (Summit Studios), Kunal Kumar, Anuj Gupta as producers with Switzerland-based Sadik Keshwani (Guidant Films) as co-producer. Huma is also attached as an executive producer on the film.