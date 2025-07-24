Huma Qureshi’s 'Bayaan' to have world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2025

Actor Huma Qureshi’s film 'Bayaan' is headed to the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, where it will have its world premiere in September. The movie helmed by writer-director Bikas Ranjan Mishra is the only Indian film in the Discovery Section.

The Indian film has been chosen to screen in a section of the film festival, a platform that has previously showcased works by directors such as Christopher Nolan, Alfonso Cuarón, and Barry Jenkins.

According to a statement given by Huma Qureshi, 'Bayaan' is a "timely and powerful story" about a woman caught in the crossfire of "power, faith, and systemic complicity", who must confront the system designed to silence her.

"'Bayaan' gave me the opportunity to play the kind of character I’ve long been drawn to—someone within the justice system, yet up against forces much larger than herself. It was an absolute joy to work with a team so passionate and fearless in telling a story that feels both vital and universal," Huma said in a statement.

Bikas Ranjan Mishra described 'Bayaan' as an attempt to bear witness to a society in transition – and to the quiet courage of those who choose to speak. I'm deeply honoured to present my second feature, 'Bayaan', at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section — a platform that has launched the journeys of many filmmakers I admire and cherish," the director said to Hindustan Times.

Apart from Huma, 'Bayaan' also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Paritosh Sand, Avijit Dutt, Vibhore Mayank, Sampa Mandal, Swati Das, Aditi Kanchan Singh, and Perry Chhabra. The cinematography is done by Udit Khurana and editing by A Sreekar Prasad (RRR). The music has been composed by Ajay Jayanthi with Shilpi Agarwal designing the costumes.

The film is produced by Shiladitya Bora of Platoon One Films along with Platoon One Films and Guidant Films. Huma is also attached as an executive producer on the film.