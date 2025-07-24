Theatre director Rajinder Nath dies at 91

NEW DELHI: Rajinder Nath, veteran theatre artist and the first director of the Shri Ram Centre, passed away at his residence here on Thursday morning due to age-related ailments. He was 91.

"He was not doing well for the last three-four years, but the last 10 days his condition worsened. He died this morning at his home," Subhash Gupta, theatre director and long-time associate, told PTI.

Nath is survived by his son and daughter.

Born in August 1934 in Dalwal, now in Pakistan, Nath grew up to become a stalwart of theatre and led the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts (SRCPA) as its first director from 1976-81 and again from 1983-89.

He also founded Abhiyan Theatre Group in Delhi in 1967 to bring original Indian scripts that were never done in Hindi theatre previously.

The group's direction was handed to Gupta in 2019.

Gupta also condoled Nath's death in a post on Facebook.

"My elder brother Rajinder Nath ji, who was like a father to me and with whom I shared a bond of the last 50 years, has departed from this world today. His contribution to the world of theatre and to Abhiyan will never be forgotten. He has left behind many memories that I will cherish for a lifetime. You will be remembered every moment, for the rest of my life," he wrote.