'Dil Bechara' marks five years, Sanjana Sanghi remembers late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi celebrated five years of her debut film "Dil Bechara" and remembered her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film released on July 24, 2020, and was a Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie "The Fault in Our Stars".

The film was slated to had a theatrical release but premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sanghi, also known for featuring in "Dhak Dhak and Kadak Singh", shared a post on her Instagram handle on Thursday, featuring film's poster."Always was, always will be, the most magical. Thank you, for giving Dil Bechara and Kizie Basu a permanent home in your hearts. And for celebrating our film in the most special way, always. I am forever grateful. #5YearsOfDilBechara. Miss you Sush," she wrote in the caption.