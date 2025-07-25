Trailer for 'War 2' out: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR set the screen ablaze

To much fanfare, the highly anticipated trailer for War 2 was unveiled on Friday, 25 July, offering a thrilling glimpse into what promises to be one of 2025’s biggest cinematic spectacles.

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in a high-stakes face-off, the trailer is packed with adrenaline-fuelled action, sweeping visuals, and intense drama. Hrithik returns as Kabir, vowing to sacrifice his identity in the fight against evil, while Jr NTR makes a powerful entry, setting the stage for a ferocious showdown.

Marking her first large-scale action role, Kiara Advani is seen not only showcasing her chemistry with Kabir but also diving into combat with flair. The trailer also hints at Tiger Shroff’s character, with Kabir seeking revenge for his death.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. The film promises to push the envelope of Indian action cinema, with globe-trotting locations, sleek choreography, and a gripping narrative at its core.

War 2 is set to release in cinemas worldwide on 14 August in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.